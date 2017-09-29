Utah State men's tennis newcomers Jose Fernando Carvajal and Aditya Vashistha highlighted men's tennis' successes on day two of the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament on Friday as the duo advanced to the quarterfinals in singles.

After a first-round bye in the singles orange draw, Vashistha defeated Montana State's Kasper Parlklo, 6-3, 6-2, in the round of 16. Also in the orange draw, Carvajal had a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Idaho's Carlos Longhi Neto in the round of 32. In the round of 16, Carvajal won 6-2, 6-1 against Montana's Alexander Canellopoulos. Freshman Felipe Acosta won 6-4, 6-2 against Montana State's Joaquim Espinoza in singles in the round of 32 orange draw. Acosta went on to face Idaho's Guilherme Scarpelli in the round of 16, losing 6-4, 6-2.

In the singles black draw, junior Austin Bass won 1-6, 6-4 (10-1) against Weber State's Cezary Walkusz. In the quarterfinals, Bass lost to Montana's Ludwig Hallgren, 7-5, 6-4. Freshman Valdemar Holm defeated Weber State's Nick Werner, 4-6, 6-3 (10-7), in the round of 16. Holm lost to Montana's Max Korkh, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5, in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles consolation semifinals, Carvajal and Holm won 8-3 against Southern Utah's Jose Ortega and Guy Feigin.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.