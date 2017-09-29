Some won't stand for President Donald Trump's latest comments.

On Sept. 22 at a rally for Senate candidate Luther Strange in Alabama, Trump said NFL owners should not tolerate players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

"That's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump said. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, '... Out! He's fired.'"

Since then, over 200 NFL players, or one in eight, chose to kneel during the anthem this past Sunday as a form of protest. Many players even locked arms with each other as a show of support for the statement their friends and colleagues were making, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has authored many tweets firing back at the NFL in the wake of this display.

Also this week, a few members of Congress refused to vote for the new Republican healthcare plan that would take the place of the Affordable Care Act.

This came as a shock to some Congressional Republicans who were counting on their votes. As a result, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would have to abandon their new healthcare plan and go back to the drawing board to come up with something better.

"We haven’t given up on changing the American health care system," McConnell said, according to The New York Times. "We are not going to be able to do that this week, but it still lies ahead of us, and we haven’t given up on that."

Check out these editorial cartoons below about the NFL, Trump, and recent healthcare reform.