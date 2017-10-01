"LOVE ON POINTE," by Tiffany Odekirk, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 319 pages (f)

Rhys Solario has been counting down the days until he finally graduates from Brigham Young University. As one of the few students at the school who aren't members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he’s found his religious status, or lack thereof, has been seriously detrimental to his social life. During one of his final semesters, he enrolls in the required Book of Mormon class he’s been putting off for years. Tired of feeling like an outsider, he decides to keep his religious status private in hopes of making the class easier. But his dread turns to interest when he’s partnered with the beautiful and quirky Emmy Jennings in the novel “Love on Pointe.”

Although talented on the ballet floor, Emmy’s learning disability has made her self-conscious. So when she’s paired with the good-looking and obviously smart Rhys, her nervousness goes into overdrive. Constantly embarrassing herself, Emmy is surprised when he continues to show interest in her. Soon, their relationship morphs into more than mere study partners.

Author Tiffany Odekirk’s novel is a delightful read full of enjoyable characters, realistic scenarios and clean romance that makes it the kind of LDS romance that is so sought-after yet difficult to find. Although her debut novel, “Love on Pointe” reads like the writing of a self-assured, experienced author who has dozens of books under her belt.

One example of Odekirk’s writing prowess is how she’s managed to make her supporting characters just as dynamic and convincing as the main ones. A sick mother, a marriage-obsessed roommate and a fun-loving twin are a few of the individuals who help make this novel so entertaining. As their lives intertwine with Rhys' and Emmy's, “Love on Pointe” delivers even more fun all while adding extra depth to the plot.

“Love on Pointe” has clean language and no violence. Romance doesn’t go beyond kissing and the characters follow the BYU Honor Code.

A graduate of BYU, Odekirk lives in California with her family.

Elizabeth Reid thinks the Great Depression is fascinating, so she earned bachelor's degrees in both economics and history. A wife and mother, she blogs at agoodreid.blogspot.com.