"THE SONG OF COPPER CREEK," by Kristen McKendry, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 226 pages (f)

Eighteen months sounds like a long time, but to Grace Whitaker of "The Song of Copper Creek," the loss of her husband and children in a car accident might as well have been yesterday.

Nearly asphyxiated by grief, Grace, who is LDS, leaves her life in Utah to start again in her childhood hometown of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada, as a farmhand at Copper Creek Pioneer Village. In learning of and preserving the past at Copper Creek, Grace learns to make peace with her own painful past. Surrounded by a loving village, she also realizes family is forever in more ways than one.

Don't judge this book by its cover — "The Song of Copper Creek" is not a romance. It is, however, a touching and genuine story of grief and healing with two powerful messages. First, communion with nature can soothe almost any sorrow and bring meaning back to one's life. Second, there is no end to family. As long as good and loving people live and breathe, family can grow regardless of biological ties. "The Song of Copper Creek" encapsulates the power of nature and love with wonderful effect.

"The Song of Copper Creek" contains no violence, profanity or sexual content. The novel does explore themes of death, grief and loss.

The author Kristen McKendry, is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Brigham Young University alumna and grandmother. Several of the main characters in this book are also LDS, and a few LDS doctrines are discussed throughout the book. Overall, "The Song of Copper Creek" is a kind but realistic portrayal of life as a member of the LDS Church.

"The Song of Copper Creek" is her 10th novel.

