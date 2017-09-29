A hearse carrying the casket of Bill Gray, a truck driver and reserve member of the Rigby Police Department in Idaho, is escorted by Utah Highway Patrol troopers from Salt Lake City to Idaho on Friday. Gray, who died Monday, was severely burned July 26 in a fiery head-on crash in Sardine Canyon near Wellsville when the semitrailer he was driving was hit by a motorist fleeing police. The head-on collision caused a fiery explosion, killing the driver of the fleeing vehicle. Gray, who Rigby police said was burned over 46 percent of his body, was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital's Burn Center. He was unconscious and unresponsive when he arrived due in part to heavy sedation from medics. Shortly after the crash, the Logan Police Department made a request to Salt Lake police to draw a couple of vials of Gray's blood. But when Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne arrived at the hospital, he did not have a warrant or Gray's consent to draw blood, and Gray was not a suspect in a crime. For those reasons, nurse Alex Wubbels denied the procedure under hospital policy. After a tense and lengthy encounter, Payne arrested Wubbels, sparking a worldwide outcry.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.