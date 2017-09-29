LOGAN — BYU and Utah State will both be seeking a momentum-building victory when the two rivals meet Friday night at Maverik Stadium.

The Cougars (1-3) have lost three straight games — to LSU, Utah and Wisconsin, all ranked teams — and have struggled through the early portion of their season. The Aggies (2-2), meanwhile, come into the contest on a high after blowing past San Jose State 61-10 in their Mountain West opener.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Follow along with our live coverage as the game unfolds.

