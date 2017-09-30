Don’t go east if you’re not trying to sweat.

Honeywell Fans and Environmental Health & Engineering recently ranked the sweatiest cities across the country.

East Coast cities topped the list, despite having cooler temperatures. But, as USA Today reported, cities on the East Coast often have higher humidity rates.

"It's not always the highest temperatures that get you," Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia University, told USA Today. "Sometimes, it's the combination of high temperatures and humidity."

Salt Lake City, nor any city in Utah, made the list.

New York topped the list, beating out Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami and Boston in the the top five.

Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa, Florida; Houston; and New Orleans rounded out the top 10 in the rankings.

Dr. Ted Myatt, who led the study by EH&E and the marketers of Honeywell Fans, said the marketers looked at data from national records about homes without air conditioning, public transportation popularity data and which jobs are done in the hottest temperatures.

Staying safe in the heat is a primary concern for many this year, given the scorching heatwaves rolling across the country.

It’s important for those looking avoid the dangers of hot temperatures to drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

It may also be important to jump on the right sleep schedule. Without proper sleep, the body can’t control its own temperature as well as normal, according to the Ariel's Checklist.