The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) released its 2016-17 Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athletes on Friday and eight Utah Valley University softball players made the cut.

Current sophomores Taylor Miller, Basia Query and Lyndsay Steverson, as well as seniors Lauren Frailey and Makayla Shadle and recent graduate Brittney Vansway, earned the prestigious academic award for the first time. Senior Taleigh Williams received the achievement for the second time, and fellow 2017 graduate Bailey Moore led the way by being tabbed an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete for the third time in her career.

To be named an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete, one must have attained a 3.5 GPA or better for the 2016-17 academic year.

"These young ladies are certainly deserving of this award. They demonstrate what it means to be a student-athlete day in and day out. I am so proud of them for being recognized for their hard work and commitment in the classroom," head UVU coach TJ Hubbard said. "Our players and coaching staff truly appreciate the efforts and attention that the athletic academic staff provides to each individual student-athlete. It is a privilege to work at an institution that emphasizes the importance of academics and provides a strong support structure for our athletes to excel on and off the field.

"Utah Valley University has made a strong commitment to academic excellence by providing a qualified staff of advisors, mentors and learning specialists to ensure every student-athlete can succeed. This is a tremendous accomplishment for our program and department that would not be possible without the efforts of Veronica O'Brien, Ashley Hansen, Richard Lemmon, Vince Otoupal, Megan Kennedy, Dr. Jason Slack and so many others."

The eight Wolverines receiving the honor mark the most since the 2014-15 season when 11 UVU student-athletes made the cut.

UVU, which posted a program-best third-place finish in WAC play a season ago with a 7-8 league record, opens its 2017-18 fall exhibition season on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m., at Pac-12 foe Utah.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.