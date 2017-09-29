The Utah Valley University women's golf team continues fall play at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m. MT, with a shotgun start each day. The field will play 36 holes on Saturday and a final 18 on Sunday. Live scoring will be available by visiting GolfStat.

Twelve teams will take part in the Wyoming Intercollegiate. Besides the Wolverines and the host Wyoming Cowgirls, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Santa Clara, Southern Utah, UC Riverside and UT Arlington will compete at the two-day event.

UVU enters this weekend's tournament off a sixth-place finish out of 17 teams at the ORU Shootout on Monday and Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Wolverines posted a 55-over-par 919 (306-302-311).

Junior Carly Dehlin led Utah Valley at the ORU Shootout by placing sixth individually with a 5-over 221 (75-71-75). The sixth-place finish marked Dehlin's second top-10 finish of the young season, as she previously took seventh at the opening-season Hobble Creek Fall Classic on Sept. 11-12, at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville. Dehlin's 5-over-par 221 at the ORU Shootout was the fourth-best 54-hole score in UVU women's golf history.

Sophomore Justine Lauer and junior Ana Raga were next for the Wolverines at the ORU Shootout by tying for 30th and 36th places, respectively. Lauer carded a 16-over 232 (75-78-79), while Raga put up a 17-over 233 (82-76-75).

Freshman Bailey Henley (76-80-82—238) and sophomore Kaylee Shimizu (80-77-82—239) rounded out UVU's lineup at the event by tying for 59th and 65th, respectively.

Dehlin, Lauer, Raga, freshman Keila Baladad and sophomore Isabella Lesa will make up Utah Valley's lineup at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate.

This weekend will mark the first appearance for UVU at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate.

Santa Clara won the event last fall with a tournament record 18-over-par 882, while SCU's Annie Freeman took home individual medalist honors with a 6-under-par 210.

Following this weekend's tournament, the Wolverines are off until Oct. 16-17, when they travel to Lakewood, Washington, for Seattle U's Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event will be contested at the Tacoma Country Club.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.