MIDVALE — The city’s fall bulky waste cleanup will run Monday through Oct. 27.

The service is provided at no additional cost to homeowners who pay for waste collection services through the city. The service does not apply to businesses, apartments, condominiums, mobile home parks and some homeowners association.

Because items will be loaded by hand into a rear-loading garbage truck by ACE Disposal drivers, residents are asked to bag, box or bundle waste material.

Bags should be 30 gallons or smaller; boxes should be the size of a standard in-home garbage can and should not weigh more than 70 pounds. Tree limbs should be cut into 5-foot lengths and bundled together with twine; bundles should weigh no more than 70 pounds.

All bagged and bundled waste — as well as furniture, carpeting, mattresses and water heaters — should be placed on the curb in front of homes no later than 6:30 a.m. Monday on the week of pickup. A map detailing the pickup schedule, as well as additional information on the program, can be found at midvalecity.org.

No rocks, concrete, gravel, dirt, sod, construction debris, vehicle parts, tires, propane tanks, oil, gas, batteries, paint, or flammable toxic or hazardous material will be collected.

Appliances that have had the Freon removed by a certified technician will be collected with attached documentation.