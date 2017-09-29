BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The public has until the end of October to offer input on a proposal to build a cellular tower in the park.

Verizon Wireless, in partnership with South Central Communications, approached the National Park Service in fall 2015 with a plan to install the tower and fiber-optic connections to improve service to Bryce Canyon Lodge, Sunset Point and the trails within the canyon below. All three locations have poor or zero coverage from all cellular providers.

The tower would be located in an area known as Science Hill near Inspiration Point or near the Manzanita Dorm adjacent to the Old National Park Service Historic District.

The park service is required by the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to consider all applications for the installation of wireless communication facilities on park lands. Officials are in the process of preparing an environment assessment on the proposal and is inviting the public to provide their thoughts on project’s potential impacts, as well as alternatives being considered.

Comments will be taken until Oct. 30. They can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/verizonproject or by mail at Superintendent, Bryce Canyon National Park, P.O. Box 640201, Bryce, UT 84764.

Before including an address, telephone number, email address or other personal information, commenters should be aware the entire comment — including personal information — may be made public at any time.