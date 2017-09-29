PROVO — The Utah County Board of Commissioners is inviting residents to the department presentations for the county’s 2018 budget.

All the meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers, Room 1400, 100 E. Center, and can be viewed online at utahcounty.gov.

The preliminary budgets will be presented:

• Wednesday, Oct. 4 — Human resources, 10-11:30 a.m.; justice court, 11:30 a.m.-noon; children’s justice center; noon-12:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 6 — Health, 10-11:30 a.m.; Utah Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, 11:30 a.m.-noon; information systems, noon-12:30 p.m.; surveyor, 12:30-1 p.m.; clerk/auditor, 1-1:30 p.m.; extension, 1:30-2 p.m.; assessor, 2-2:30 p.m.; commission, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Public defender, noon-1 p.m.; drug and alcohol prevention, 1-2 p.m.; attorney, 2-3 p.m.; treasurer, 3-3:30 p.m.; recorder, 3:30-4 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 13 — Public works, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 16 — Sheriff, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 27 — Utah Valley Convention Center, 11-11:30 a.m.

The meetings are public, but no comment will be taken at the time.

The board is tentatively scheduled to adopt the final 2018 budget at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.