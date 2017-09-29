SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah elementary schools — J.A. Taylor in Centerville and Jeremy Ranch in Summit Park — were named National Blue Ribbon Schools Friday by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Utah schools are among 342 recognized nationally. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released the names of the schools Friday.

J.A. Taylor Elementary School, which is in the Davis School District, also received the award in 1988.

Taylor’s recognition was based on the school’s overall exemplary academic performance as measured by state assessments, according to a statement by the school district. About 335 students attend the school, which serves students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The honor is a byproduct of the school's "culture of high expectations," said J.A. Taylor Principal Chris Laypath.

“Our teachers are diligent in identifying academic deficits and strengths and then personalizing education to make sure every student experiences success," Laypath said.

“We have a wonderful community of teachers, students, parents and staff members that are passionate about our school and contribute to its overall excellence. I am so proud of our Taylor Mustangs and what we have achieved.”

Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, which is in the Park City School District, was also recognized as an "exemplary high-performing school." The school, located in Summit Park, has about 590 students pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the school website.

The U.S. Department of Education website notes that Jeremy Ranch Elementary School students "have an opportunity to choose between dual language immersion in French or a focus on STEM education."

Students "have a wealth of unique experiences outside of the traditional classroom, as well. From music to healthy lifestyles to media to P.E., as well as coding, visual arts and more, … students have a broad palette of experiences to draw from, and many adults to support their needs," the website states.

The two Utah schools will be recognized along with other Blue Ribbon Schools Nov. 6-7 in Washington, D.C.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future, DeVos said in a press release.

“You are visionaries, innovators and leaders. You have much to teach us: some of you personalize student learning, others engage parents and communities in the work and life of your local schools and still others develop strong and forward-thinking leaders from among your teaching staff," DeVos said.