I was very glad to read the article in the Deseret News online "Full Senate confirms Jon Huntsman Jr. as U.S. ambassador to Russia," Sept. 28. I think it is not merely just great news that former Gov. Huntsman was confirmed to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia — the best news was that it came "without a dissenting vote." That speaks well of Huntsman. I spoke with Ambassador Huntsman perhaps 20 times while he served as governor of Utah, and he even rescheduled me when I was to have an appointment with him, in February of 2007 at the Governor's Office, but fell on an icy sidewalk at Snowbird after dark. He genially rescheduled me, and I was enormously grateful and impressed by him! His expertise is second to none. I wish we had more politicians of his high ethics that cross party lines for the betterment of all Americans. I have full faith in Huntsman as ambassador to Russia at this pivotal moment in history. He has the clear thinking, calm demeanor, yet staunch convictions America needs. Huntsman's "unanimous confirmation" is what I wish we had more of — upright, honest statesmen.

James Marples

Provo