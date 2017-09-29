I am currently living in Peru, and it gives me an interesting perspective on the political turmoil that is taking place in our country. The news I get comes from social media and is very divisive. The problem with social media is that there are no filters. We often express things that we would not express to someone in person.

The media also has obvious biases. News programs are designed to increase ratings more than report news. What we end up with is a nation that is always fighting. Both sides are shouting but only their side is listening. This is ruining the dialog in our country.

We need to tone down the rhetoric on both sides. Almost no issue is black and white, yet that is the way they are being portrayed by both sides. We need to relearn to be civil. Everyday I view the hardships and lack of opportunity of people living in a Third World country. From this perspective, the political banter in America seems silly and childish. Rather than complain, we should be doing something that will make the world a better place. You will feel better and so will the people that you help.

David Mahas

Peru