ROY — A pilot who walked away from a fiery crash that happened when he hit a car during an emergency landing said his plane was losing power when he crashed.

On Sept. 12, a 63-year-old pilot attempting an emergency landing near the intersection of 1900 West and 4500 South in Roy clipped a car while trying to land on the road. A 43-year-old woman heading to a hair appointment suffered only minor injuries.

According to a preliminary report issued last week by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft said his plane had just been inspected.

"After a few engine runs on the ground, the pilot took off to practice touch-and-go landings. During the takeoff sequence, all instruments indicated normal. The airplane climbed to about 200 feet and he observed the engine was not producing power," the report stated.

The pilot "turned on the fuel boost pump … but the airplane still would not climb," according to the report.

The plane crash is the 26th in Utah in 2017. Ten people have died in the accidents. The Federal Aviation Administration is also conducting an investigation into the crash.