Standing up for the Pledge of Allegiance of our national flag shows respect for our country and all the good that it stands for. Our country has made some mistakes, but there is much good done by our country that has helped and elevated other countries as well as individuals in our one land.

Those individuals, like some of the pro football players and others, are showing disrespect for our country. They deny all of the good that it stands for. Protesting does nothing to make our country better. It degrades, undermines and fractures our country. I would like to know what those individuals are doing to make our country better. Have they developed charities? Are they standing out by showing how to unite the country? If they are, my hat goes off to them. If not, shame on them and those that support them.

David West

South Jordan