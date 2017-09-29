SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police believe two people arrested early Friday after allegedly shooting at another group and then leading officers on a chase may also be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies.

Tu Fan Bui-Cornethan, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated robbery, being in possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to stop at the command of police.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a park near 500 N. Grant Ave., where witnesses say a car pulled up to another group of people, and after some discussion, someone from inside the car fired multiple shots at the group. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Salt Lake gang detectives began searching the area, and about midnight they spotted the suspect vehicle near California Avenue and Redwood Road. A chase ensued that ended on a frontage road near state Route 201 when the driver got stuck on an embankment while trying to get on the Bangerter Highway, according to police.

After taking both suspects into custody, detectives determined their descriptions, as well as their car, matched the descriptions of the suspects from two 7-Eleven robberies early Thursday.

According to police, a gun allegedly used during the convenience store robberies was also recovered from the wrecked vehicle.