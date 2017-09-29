In its first scrimmage of the fall season, BYU faced off against Snow College, defeating the Badgers, 21-1, on Thursday night at Gail Miller Field.

The Cougars scored 12 unanswered runs before the Badgers got on the board in the sixth inning. BYU then responded with nine runs of its own to take the 21-1 victory.

BYU’s bats came alive as the Cougars hit three home runs and 13 players crossed the plate. Arissa Paulson led the offensive output with five RBIs and two home runs. Rylee Jensen had four RBIs, while Alexa Strid and Bridget Fleener chipped in three RBIs apiece. Fleener also added a home run of her own.

The pitching staff spread out the playing time with four different pitchers throwing from the circle. Arissa Paulson pitched three innings, while Kerisa Viramontes and Olivia Sanchez each pitched two and Arianna Paulson threw one.

Before the game, the Cougars recognized 8-year-old Emily Sorensen as an honorary member of the team. Sorensen suffers from cystic fibrosis and became connected with BYU through the Team IMPACT organization.

Fall ball continues next Wednesday as the Cougars host Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m. MDT, in Provo. The game is free to the public.