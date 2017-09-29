SALT LAKE CITY — One down, seven to go. The Weber State Wildcats and Southern Utah University T-Birds opened up Big Sky Conference play last weekend, with Weber claiming a commanding 41-3 win over UC Davis, while SUU fell in disappointing fashion to Sacramento State 52-27.

With Week One in the books, Week Two brings another round of Big Sky competition, at least as far as Weber State is concerned.

The Wildcats travel to Bozeman, Montana, where they will face a resurgent Montana State squad Saturday at 1:40 p.m.

As for the T-Birds, they have their first bye week of the season, giving them time to regroup after last week’s defeat.

Weber State is riding high heading into the bout with Montana State. The Wildcats currently own a Big Sky-best 3-1 record (1-0 in conference) as well as a top-20 ranking in the FBS coaches poll.

“I was proud, I am proud of the players,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “They executed in all three phases of the game last week. That was critical to our success.”

They’ll need to do much of the same against Montana State (1-2, 1-0).

The Bobcats are coming off a season-defining road win over the defending conference champions North Dakota. Quarterback Chris Murray has been excellent, tallying upwards of 270 yards per game, including almost 100 yards on the ground. Add in their recent success against the Wildcats (the Bobcats have won 12 of the last 14 games in the series) and Montana State looks to be a serious challenge.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” said Hill. “It’s going to be dogfight, just like every week in the Big Sky. (Murray) is a really good athlete. They took a really good team down to the wire last week. They are what you would expect.”

WSU on the air

No. 18/20 Weber State (3-1)

at Montana State (1-2)

Saturday, 1:40 p.m.

Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Montana

TV: ROOT / AT&T Sports Network

Radio: KLO 1430 AM / kloradio.com

Online: None

