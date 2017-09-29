Weber State volleyball snapped a three-game losing streak by taking down Southern Utah in a quick three sets Thursday afternoon.

“I didn’t like how we started the match,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “I thought our mental focus was weak, but I love how we responded. At the end of game two and all of game three was a stellar performance. Hopefully everyone saw why we’re really excited about the rest of the season.”

In the first set, WSU took off and claimed a 13-8 lead. The Wildcats then forged ahead for a solid 17-10 lead, but they slipped up and Southern Utah pushed back with a 9-2 run that tied the game at 19-19. Weber State came through with a 3-0 run that brought the game to set point.

SUU came up with a kill to put off the Wildcat victory, but Megan Gneiting came up big with a kill to nail in the 25-22 first game victory.

Weber State built off the first set by hopping out to a 13-5 lead in the second set. Never letting up, WSU maintained that lead and pushed through and defeated the T-Birds, 25-14, in the second set giving the Wildcats the overall match lead, two sets to zero.

Southern Utah came out in the third set with a 6-4 lead over WSU, but the Wildcats answered with a 9-1 run pushing them past the T-Birds to a 13-7 lead.

At that point in the game, WSU was rolling and pushed forward for a 24-12 lead. SUU managed to put off the set point again with a kill and a WSU error, but Amanda Varley came in with a big swing that SUU couldn’t defend to give the Wildcats a 25-14 win and an overall match win of 3-0.

Weber State was led by Varley who had the only double-digit kills performance from either team. She posted 11 kills from 26 attacks with five errors for a .423 percentage.

Aubrey Saunders also had an impressive offensive effort with a match-high percentage of .667 from her eight kills off 12 attacks and no errors.

Defensively, WSU was led by Varley with her 10 digs giving her a fourth double-double on the season. Saunders also had a nice defensive effort with six blocks, while Hannah Hill-DeYoung added six blocks for Weber State.

The Wildcats are now 3-12 overall on the season and 1-2 in Big Sky Conference. They will next host Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:00 p.m., at the Swenson Gym in Ogden.