Whole Foods said in a statement this week that customers who visited certain stores were hacked.

Whole Foods said stores with taprooms and full table-service restaurants were affected in the hack, which included “unauthorized access of payment card information.”

The taproom stores use a different point of sales service than the traditional Whole Foods stores. Customers who shopped at traditional Whole Foods markets were not affected, Time reported.

Whole Foods said in its statement that the company has begun an investigation into the hack, contacting law enforcement, “and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue.”

“While most Whole Foods Market stores do not have these taprooms and restaurants, Whole Foods Market encourages its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank,” the statement said.

Whole Foods saw a 25 percent increase in sales, according to Fortune, after Amazon bought the company and slashed its prices.

There are four Whole Foods stores in Utah. None of the stores have taprooms or dining services.

Amazon customers weren’t affected by the hack either, according to Time.

The Whole Foods hack comes a few short weeks after a hack at Equifax, a major credit monitoring company. More than 143 million Americans were exposed to a data breach, which saw credit card information and Social Security numbers stolen.

Experts offer some tips on how to stay safe from data breaches, including being leery of suspicious emails and monitoring your own credit accounts and bank statements.