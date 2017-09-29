Elon Musk wants to help you travel from London to New York City in about a half-hour.

Oh yeah, and you'll be boarding a rocket.

On Thursday, Musk revealed his plans to help the human civilization travel to both the moon and Mars. He also announced a new city-to-city transportation system using a rocket, according to BBC.

Musk, who spoke at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia, said the rocket would potentially take passengers from London to New York in 29 minutes. A flight from Hong Kong to Singapore would take 22 minutes.

"Most of what people consider to be long-distance trips could be completed in less than half an hour," he said.

That’s as fast as Jimmy John's sandwich delivery.

Watch a demo video of the rocket below.

Fly to most places on Earth in under 30 mins and anywhere in under 60. Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft. Forgot to mention that. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Musk revealed he hopes to send people to Mars beginning in 2024, too, using the same technology.

He said he refocused his SpaceX company’s efforts into building one system that could help people travel city to city, but also to the moon and Mars after the technology develops.

Moon Base Alpha A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Don’t get too excited, though. According to ABC News, the idea is theoretical right now.