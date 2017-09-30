I'd like to express my concern over the arrest of the nurse because she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient at the hospital that she worked at. Although a lot has been made concerning the illegality of the request and how she was in the right to refuse such an order, I'd like to express a concern that I found much more concerning, and that is the concept that there were at least three policemen there that appeared to be completely all right with the idea of arresting an innocent bystander because the person refused to perform an act that was against their own conscience. That concept is much more concerning than whether the act was legal or not.

Would it be appropriate to threaten a reporter with arrest if they will not publish a positive piece about the police? In such an instance, complying with the request is not a question of law, but I would hope that the refusal to act on such a request should not be a cause for arrest (unless we now live in a police state).

Most of us give great deference to requests made from a policeman. We often will follow a policeman's request (even if the request is stupid) out of deference to them and their job position, but we are not and should never feel that we need to follow requests that are against our own conscience.

Police are required to remind people of their rights (Miranda rights) when they are arrested; maybe police should be reminded that innocent bystanders have rights too, among them the right to act according to their own conscience.

Jack Scherbel

Ogden