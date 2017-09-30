With the Senate again taking up health care reform, a few thoughts have been on my mind.

1) Is health care a "basic human right"?

I don't know if anyone really believes that those with lower incomes should suffer with untreated health problems or inadequate care.

But is it any more important than other keys to well-being, such as access to nutritious food or "adequate" housing? Does that make those "basic human rights" as well?

2) If we do see health care, food and shelter as basic human rights that everyone is entitled to, does that mean we force the surgeon to work for free, the farmer to donate all his crops and allow confiscation of the labors of construction workers?

Or are those actions nothing more than slavery and theft that violate the human rights of the individual worker?

3) What, then, is the solution?

Do we take away through taxation all income above an arbitrary level that someone else has deemed excessive? The 1960s folk rock scene was hardly a bastion of conservatism, but even then, Ten Years After sang "tax the rich, feed the poor, until there are no rich no more." That is the likely outcome.

Socialism has been tried and proved to be a great equalizer (if you remove government officials from the equation), with Venezuela recently proving once again socialism is the best way to ensure that everyone has nothing.

So what is the answer? Seems to me we are left with personal responsibility and capitalism. Personal responsibility is a two-way street, where we recognize that we have the primary responsibility to provide the necessities of life for ourselves and our families but that we also have the obligation to voluntarily give of our excess to assist others who are striving but struggling through life.

Drew Allen

Grantsville