Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 29.

Utah vying for Amazon’s second headquarters

Utah is one of several states hoping to land Amazon’s second headquarters that was announced earlier in September.

But will the price be too high?

As the Deseret News reported, critics said that state and local governments have been spending money on efforts to lure Amazon, even though it’s a longshot to secure the Seattle-based company’s second headquarters.

"State and local governments have been in a destructive race to attract capital and have been spending and squandering resources in these pursuits," Iowa State University economist David Swenson told the Deseret News. "It's frequently the case that these deals don't pencil out and the recipients never generate the kind of economic activity that makes the taxpayers whole again."

Swenson said Amazon’s approach to the new headquarters is uncommon.

"In the case of what Amazon is doing, and what others have done, it's become a strange public auction," Swenson said. "One where communities auction away their tax base and gross economic gains for the prestige of saying they won the contest."

White House feels pressure on Puerto Rico

The White House has felt increased pressure to send aid and relief to Puerto Rico after video footage and photos of the U.S. territory’s damage contrasts with President Donald Trump’s “upbeat assessment of the relief effort,” according to CNN.

Americans have raised questions with the White House about why the Trump administration has been slow to react to Puerto Rico’s damage.

Nine days ago, Hurricane Maria pummeled into Puerto Rico, shutting down power across the country. Residents are recovering now, but food and water are scarce across the island.

The White House said Thursday logistical issues exist with Puerto Rico.

"The island setting presents logistical hurdles that do not exist on the mainland, where trucks from around the country can converge on disaster areas," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Monson won’t attend General Conference

The LDS Church confirmed Thursday that President Thomas S. Monson won’t attend this weekend’s general conference, according to the Deseret News.

President Monson, who is 90 and has served as president since 2008, “is dealing with limitations related to age,” according to the Deseret News.

President Monson spoke briefly in the last two conferences. He was hospitalized earlier this year.

On Thursday, the LDS Church also announced that Elder Robert D. Hales, who is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was hospitalized and also won’t attend general conference.

BYU faces pivotal game

BYU will have one of its most important games of the season Friday when it faces Utah State, according to the Deseret News.

The two Utah schools will meet at Maverik Stadium at Utah State. BYU has lost its last three games.

“It’s the most important game of the year. We come off a start of 1-3 and the hope is to get back on track,” Cougar linebacker and team captain Butch Pau’u told the Deseret News. “The only way to get back on track is to win this game. This is the biggest game of the year for us right now. From here, we’ll move forward, continue to play hard and win games.”

As the Deseret News highlighted, BYU and Utah State have had crucial games that have had an impact on their last few seasons.

“Right now, we’re playing for pride,” said punter Jonny Linehan. “We feel as a team we haven’t performed like we want to perform. We don’t like what we’ve put out on the field. We need to perform for ourselves. At the end of the day, we’re just chasin’ that win.”

Vicious NFL hit

During Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, linebacker Danny Trevathan collided with Davante Adams in a head-to-head collision.

Thankfully, the Packers said “everything looks positive” for Adams’ recovery.