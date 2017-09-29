Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Friday that the team has signed rookie forwards Phil Marinaccio and Brendan Harms.

Both players were four-year teammates at Bemidji State University, which finished 22-16-3 last year and finished with a better record each year the two were in the program. Both players were teammates of Grizzlies defenseman Sam Windle in college.

Marinaccio was the leading scorer last season at Bemidji State. He had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 41 games. Harms was the fourth-leading scorer and second-leading senior scorer behind Marinaccio with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 35 games.

“Phil is a big body that protects the puck very well,” said Branham. “Our puck possession style suits him very well.”

Harms was the winner of the 2016-17 Senior Class Award given to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division 1 men’s hockey. Marinaccio was also honored for academics last season.

“Brendan is one of our top recruits this offseason,” said Branham. “He will provide depth to our scoring lines.”

The Grizzlies open training camp Monday and will announce their practice schedule this weekend. They will host preseason action on Friday, Oct. 6, against Idaho. Tickets are $10 and available at the Maverik Center Box Office, any Smith’s Tix location and online via the Utah Grizzlies website.

Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Grizzlies host Colorado at 7 p.m.