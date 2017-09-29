Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report looked at every projected lottery team's big board for the 2018 NBA, and the Utah Jazz were the last team mentioned.

Before talking about what the Jazz's draft board might look like, he explained why Utah is on the list.

"It will be tough for the Utah Jazz to get over the hump without Gordon Hayward," wrote Wasserman. "Ricky Rubio's arrival won't be enough, though rookie Donovan Mitchell should give their backcourt a needed spark. Still, in the competitive Western Conference, the Jazz will be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs and winding up with a late-lottery selection."

After listing a top five that he calls unrealistic, Wasserman lists five players and gives a brief summary of how they would fit with the current roster.

The first player he listed of the "more realistic" prospects was Alabama combo guard Collin Sexton, saying, "Sexton's rookie year would be Rubio's last under contract in Utah, and though there are still high hopes for Dante Exum, he isn't the same caliber scorer."

Wasserman follows that up by talking about three possible frontcourt options in Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Knox before finishing things out with another guard in Duke's Trevon Duval.

While Wasserman talked about Utah's possibilities in the draft as a lottery team, Andrew Bailey of Fanrag Sports looked at why you should watch the Jazz this season.

Bailey first mentioned the expectations that the players and coaches have before shifting over to the roster.

He talked about Rudy Gobert first, calling the French big man "Utah’s most impactful player last season."

Bailey then broke down why Gobert is so important to the Jazz, saying, "As long as he’s on the floor, the Jazz’s defense is going to be a problem for opponents. Over the last three seasons, he steadily improved his Defensive Real Plus-Minus (DRPM) from 13th, to eighth, to first. His top-ranked DRPM in 2016-17 of 6.02 is the third-highest number ESPN has ever logged in the category."

Bailey went on to talk about the entire roster for the Jazz and what each player brings to the table before summing up the team as a whole, saying, "If you like defense, this team will be fun to watch. Offensively, it could be a grind on most nights, but there are ingredients for a potentially above-average attack. There are exciting young guys. There’s the Stifle Tower. There are Ricky Rubio passes. Roster turnover is always interesting to watch play out."

Other links

And finally ...

Former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma took to Twitter on Tuesday to share how he — as the picture states — "officially made it."

The photo is off a chemistry test where Kuzma and Lakers' teammate Lonzo Ball are part of a question.