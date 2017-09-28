Behind a match and season-high 22 kills on .417 hitting from Lexi Thompson, the Utah Valley University volleyball team improved to 2-0 in WAC play with a 3-1 victory at Grand Canyon University on Thursday evening at GCU Arena in Phoenix (25-15, 25-18, 25-27, 25-22).

"It's always good to win. I felt like we had some pressure put on us late in the match and I'm proud of the girls for being able to dig deep and get the job done," head UVU coach Sam Atoa said. "I'm also pleased that we were able to execute when we needed to and take care of the win."

Thompson also added eight digs, a block and a service ace on the night for the Wolverines (7-10, 2-0 WAC), while the reigning WAC Player of the Week Madison Dennison and Alexis Davies were next with 11 kills apiece. Dennison, who entered the contest tied atop the nation in total blocks, also chipped in a match-high eight blocks and a solid .364 hitting percentage, while Sierra Starley notched her fifth double-double of the season with a match-best 44 assists and 12 digs.

"Lexi did a nice job. We had solid contributions from a number of different individuals, but putting up 22 kills and hitting over .400 is huge for us," Atoa said. "I'm also very happy with what Madison is doing right now, as well as how Alexis came in and helped us maintain and reach our goals."

UVU got off to a strong start in the opening set, as it jumped out to a quick 8-3 advantage following back-to-back kills from Thompson. GCU (5-10, 0-3 WAC) later cut the deficit to two, at 11-9, but back responded Utah Valley with a 7-1 run to extend its lead to 18-10. Dennison led the spurt for the Wolverines with a pair of blocks and a kill. UVU went on to stretch its lead to as many as 10 en route to a 25-15 first-set victory. Thompson paced the Wolverines in the set with six kills.

With UVU holding an 8-5 advantage in the second set following three-straight points, GCU answered with three unanswered points of its own to tie the score at 8-8. The set then stayed tight from there until the Wolverines managed to piece together a 5-1 run to take a 17-12 lead. The Lopes later pulled to within three, at 19-16, but back bounced back Utah Valley with four-consecutive points to take a 23-16 advantage. The Wolverines later took the set, 25-18, and a 2-0 lead in the match following a Dennison kill and a GCU attack error.

The Lopes responded early in the third game by taking a 12-8 advantage. After a Kristen Allred solo block made it a 13-10 score, GCU answered back with a 5-1 run to extend its lead to 18-11. Trailing 20-13, Utah Valley then got things going with a clutch 8-1 spurt to tie the score at 21-21. Thompson and Izzie Hinton led the UVU run with a pair of kills apiece. The Lopes then struck right back, however, with a 3-1 run to take a 24-22 set-point advantage. UVU countered back once again with a kill from Dennison and a block assist from Dennison and Davies to deadlock the score at 24-all. Tied at 25-25, Grand Canyon then managed to string together back-to-back kills from Claire Kovensky and Heidi Carpenter to take the set by a score of 27-25.

In a tightly contested fourth set, UVU was the first to get things going at 16-12 following a 5-0 run. Dennison and Davies led the Utah Valley rally with a kill apiece. GCU later pulled to within one, at 18-17, but back answered the Wolverines by scoring four of the next five points to take a 22-18 advantage. The Lopes managed to cut the deficit to two late, but Davies helped Utah Valley put the set, 25-22, and the match, 3-1, away by pounding home the final kill of the night.

Hinton too had a nice outing for the Wolverines by tallying eight kills and a pair of blocks, while Seren Merrill led the way from the back row with a team-high 16 digs.

Kovensky paced Grand Canyon in the contest with a double-double of 15 kills and 10 digs.

As a team, UVU managed to outhit the Lopes, .276 to .120, as well as outblock GCU, 13.0 5.0.

With the win, Utah Valley remains perfect against GCU on the volleyball court, as it now holds a 9-0 all-time series advantage.

The Wolverines now head to California to cap their three-match WAC road trip at CSU Bakersfield on Saturday. Saturday's conference clash is set for 1 p.m. MT, at CSUB's Icardo Center.

"It's going to be a tough one, there's no question about it. Bakersfield is always scrappy, loud and a top team," said Atoa. "Our goal is for us to learn from tonight and come out and play with poise and control on Saturday."

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.