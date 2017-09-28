Utah State men's tennis competed in doubles on Thursday at the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament in Pocatello, Idaho, picking up a victory in the consolation quarterfinals.

Junior Austin Bass and freshman Felipe Acosta opened their tournament appearance and lost 8-4 to Idaho State's Ryan Boddington and Francis Filipovich in the round of 16. The duo went on to the consolation quarterfinals, losing 8-3 to Montana State's Adrian Torrico and Kasper Parlko.

In the doubles round of 32, freshmen Jose Fernando Carvajal and Valdemar Holm lost to Southern Utah's Remus Cope and Cedric Rupa, 8-4. Carvajal and Holm moved to the consolation quarterfinals and had an 8-7 (7-5) victory over Idaho's Peter Shin and Guilherme Scarpelli.

Action continues on Friday as the Aggies will compete in both singles and doubles.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.