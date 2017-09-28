WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan couple is thankful their toddler knew what to do when her father collapsed this week.

Whenever Cheniel Burton is on break at work, she calls her husband, Brian Burton, who looks after their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklie.

Monday, she called her husband shortly before 1 p.m.

"He just seem tired,” she said. “And then at 1:04 (p.m.) my daughter called me and said, ‘Mommy, daddy is sick. He's not waking up.’"

She told her daughter to put the phone up to her husband's ear, but she could not wake him. She called her father-in-law to see if he could check on him, but he could not.

"Then, my baby called me back again and said, ‘Mom come home, please help,’" she said.

Brooklie has used the phone before, but never in an emergency when her dad's life was on the line.

"It was definitely a difference in her voice that I knew something was wrong,” Cheniel Burton said.

She left work and raced home.

"My husband had been unconscious on the couch. My baby had her Dr. McStuffins kit out and she was trying to fix daddy with mommy's stethoscope, blood pressure cup, and she had some Band-Aids."

The toddler was trying to help her dad who, according to Cheniel Burton, was beading sweat. His blood sugar was low. She could not wake her husband, so she called 911.

Emergency crews were able to quickly revive him.

"If it wasn't for her, he wouldn't be here today,” she said.

Their older kids know how to respond to a diabetic emergency. This week they found out little Brooklie does, too.

"I don't know if she really knows exactly how well she did, but, we do give her a lot of praise and tell her every day, thank you,” she said.

Already very close with her dad. Mom says that the 2-year-old is even closer now and keeping an eye on him when they're alone.