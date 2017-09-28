It’s a fun week here at Utah State for our players, for our coaches, for our fans and alumni. It is a big rivalry to us. It gets our guys excited. The stadium will be electric Friday night.

LOGAN — After wrapping up the regular season against Brigham Young the past couple of years, the Aggies are back to playing a non-conference game on a conference weekend.

Utah State (2-2) will host the Cougars (1-3) Friday night at Maverik Stadium, marking the 87th time the two in-state rivals have faced each other on the gridiron.

“It’s a fun week here at Utah State for our players, for our coaches, for our fans and alumni,” USU head coach Matt Wells said. “It is a big rivalry to us. It gets our guys excited. The stadium will be electric Friday night.

“I know the students are all fired up. The student crowd I know will be sold out, and I expect the general crowd to be at capacity, as well. Hopefully, it’s a really loud home-field advantage for the Aggies. It’s a venue and a stadium and atmosphere that our guys are really excited to play in front of a national television audience. It’ll be fun.”

While the Cougars, who had a bye last week, come into Cache Valley desperate for a victory following three straight losses to high-profile opponents (LSU, Utah and Wisconsin), Utah State is flying relatively high after dominating all three phases of the game in a 61-10 victory last week at San Jose State.

The Aggies, who hadn’t won a road game in nearly two years, racked up 589 total yards of offense while limiting the Spartans to just 108 yards on the ground and 54 through the air.

In addition, Utah State’s special teams unit blocked a punt, recovered a fumble and got field goals of 23, 52, 20 and 27 yards from sophomore Dominik Eberle, who set a school record for points in a game by a kicker with 19.

“It was obviously the best overall team win we’ve had this year, but in all three phases, I thought we played very well, especially on special teams,” Wells declared. “That was a special teams game unlike I’ve ever been around to be honest with you, as an assistant or a head coach, in terms of almost every phase dominated.”

Coming off of a 46-10 loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 16, the win at SJSU was just what the Aggies needed heading into Friday’s contest.

Since breaking through with a victory at BYU in 2014, Utah State has lost big at home to the Cougars (51-28 in 2015), as well as on the road (28-10 in 2016). The Aggies’ last win in Logan came in 2010, but with BYU’s offense struggling so far this season, the Aggies and their fans are hoping to carry some of last week’s momentum into this year’s clash on Merlin Olsen Field.

“It boosts everybody’s confidence because we finally see how good we could really be if we do our job,” USU cornerback Jalen Davis said of his team’s rout of the Spartans. “So now I feel like that’s going to push us to keep getting better, keep doing our jobs and then hopefully it keeps clicking every game.”

From the Cougars’ side, it must be a challenge preparing for the Aggies considering that all four of USU’s game this season have been blowouts — two to Utah State’s advantage and two against. The closest measuring stick is Wisconsin, whom the Aggies faced in Madison on Sept. 1, and the Cougars hosted on Sept. 16.

While USU lost its game 59-10, the Aggies were up 10-0 early in the contest and were tied with the Badgers, 10-10, at halftime. Utah State ended up totaling 304 yards of offense in the loss but also surrendered 478 yards to Wisconsin.

Brigham Young, which lost to the Badgers 40-6 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, ended up with 192 yards of total offense to 491 for Wisconsin.