"YOU ARE WORTH IT," by JoLyn Brown, Walnut Springs Press, $13.99, 152 pages (nf)

In “You Are Worth It,” JoLyn Brown shares a message that can give hope to those young women who are looking for a less worldly approach to womanhood. Focusing on scriptures in all the standard works of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the author invites young women to consider another path through the morass that surrounds them in this life.

Beginning with the first chapter, “Know Him,” Brown highlights scriptural imperatives given by Jesus Christ and his modern prophets that act as a guide to a better way of life. Some of the other topics considered in the book include finding faith to act, emulating beauty that lasts and reverently praying for help.

Meant to serve as a daily devotional source, “You Are Worth It” includes thoughtful lessons on topics that can help lift and bless the lives of those who read and apply the messages to their lives. This delightful compact book has been prepared specifically for young women of the LDS Church but could also be beneficial for other women of faith.

Brown lives in Utah with her husband and two children and is a member of the LDS Church. She has also written several other books of LDS interest, including "Values-Centered Activities for Young Women."

