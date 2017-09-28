Utah Jazz fans will be able to stream the team's games at some point this season, although it's unclear exactly when that will start happening.

With the start of the Jazz's preseason just four days away, the team announced on Thursday its broadcast schedule for the 2017-2018 campaign. Included in the announcement is that AT&T SportsNet (formerly called ROOT SPORTS) will be making streaming available, but no date is given for when it will be.

"When available, viewers will need to be a current customer with one of the authenticated AT&T SportsNet distributors and subscribe to a package that includes the regional sports networks," the announcement states.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the Jazz's preseason opener on Oct. 2 when they take on the Sydney Kings of Australia, the Oct. 4 game at home against Israel's Maccabi Haifa, as well as 80 regular-season games.

Utah is also scheduled to appear on TNT, ESPN and NBA TV a combined 11 times during the regular season.

Jazz connections to college basketball scandal

The bribery scandal that has rocked college basketball this week has a few Jazz connections.

According to Darren Heitner, ASM Sports, of which Alec Burks' agent Andy Miller is the founder and president, was raided. As part of the raid, the FBI took Miller's computer. On Wednesday after Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was fired in connection with the scandal, Utah rookie and former Cardinal Donovan Mitchell responded to the news on social media.

Sources: Basketball agency ASM Sports was raided today. FBI had warrant, took Andy Miller's computer. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 26, 2017

❤️✊🏾 A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

To be clear, neither Burks nor Mitchell have been implicated in the scandal in any way. Mitchell was not made available for comment after practice on Wednesday.

Scrimmage Friday at Hill Air Force Base

Rather than at Vivint Arena, the Jazz's annual intrasquad scrimmage will take place Friday afternoon at Hill Air Force Base. This will be the first time the franchise has hosted this event on a military base. It is closed to the general public.

At the conclusion of the event, Jazz personnel will present Hill Air Force Base with a team-signed basketball as well as a donation to Operation Warm Heart, which provides financial assistance to Airmen in need.

“We are proud to host this year’s scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base,” said Utah Jazz president Steve Starks. “Sharing our open practice with the service men and women is a small way for the Jazz to show our gratitude for the selfless sacrifices they make in serving our country.”