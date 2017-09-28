The Westminster women's volleyball team (4-8, 1-3 RMAC) heads into the third week of RMAC play as it hosts Chadron State and Regis.

On Friday, the Griffins face Chadron State (4-9, 1-4 RMAC) at 7:00 p.m., from the Behnken Field House. On Saturday, Westminster takes on conference leader and No. 11-ranked Regis (13-1, 5-0 RMAC) in a 4:00 p.m. match. Both matches can be viewed on the RMAC Network.

Chadron State sits at 4-9 overall and 1-4 in the RMAC with a conference victory over Western State. The Eagles take on the Griffins having lost their last two conference matches against Colorado Mesa and Regis.

The 11th-ranked Regis Rangers remain atop the RMAC with a perfect 5-0 record. The Rangers are 13-1 overall, riding a winning streak of eight-straight matches and conference wins over Colorado Mines, MSU Denver, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado Mesa and Western State Colorado.

