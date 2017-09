SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead and two officers are injured following an apparent shooting at a downtown convenience store.

Salt Lake police say the incident happened near 300 South and 500 East about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The two officers were transported to an area hospital.

SLC officers recovering in hospital. West Valley City police taking over investigation https://t.co/WBLXkWsz7F — Annie Knox (@anniebknox) September 29, 2017

Police releasing very few details on death of a man at gas station. Said officers responded to trespassing call, fight ensued, shots fired pic.twitter.com/ll9YmT8v8s — Annie Knox (@anniebknox) September 28, 2017

There's lots of caution tape but a bloodied body is visible on the asphalt in Maverik gas station parking lot, surrounded by cones — Annie Knox (@anniebknox) September 28, 2017

Over a dozen police cars and at least as many officers now at Maverik gas station at 300 South and 500 East https://t.co/QMpjURPB4h — Annie Knox (@anniebknox) September 28, 2017

Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.