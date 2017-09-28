SALT LAKE CITY — Activities this weekend — which range from clean comedy to superhero battles to celebrating Chinese culture — continue to prove that Utah never has a shortage of live entertainment and fun.

Ryan Hamilton

Stand-up comedian Ryan Hamilton, a BYU alumnus who resides in New York City, has attracted a large following with his clean comedy routines. Although you can watch him in his comedy special “Happy Face” on Netflix, Utahns also have the chance to see him in person this weekend, as the comedian will be bringing his wit to Salt Lake City from Sept. 28-30 at Wiseguys Comedy Club, 194 S. 400 West, times vary, $20 (801-532-5233 or wiseguyscomedy.com).

Florida Georgia Line

The duo Florida Georgia Line is a long way from home this weekend, performing in the Beehive State. The band’s breakthrough came in 2012 with their single, “Cruise.” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will bring their blend of country and pop to the USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$78.75 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com).

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes

Now that we’ve recuperated from last weekend’s celebrity overload at Salt Lake Comic Con, it’s time for a superhero overload. This weekend, the Maverik Center will be filled with superhero action as the Guardians of the Galaxy join Spider-Man and The Avengers in a battle to defend the universe from evil. Called “Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes,” the action-packed adventure show features more than 20 Marvel superheroes and villains, and will take place Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 11a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Oct. 1, 1 p.m., 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com).

The Lantern Fest

Watch a bunch of lanterns float off into the night sky at The Lantern Fest, which takes place Sept. 30. Historically, lanterns have been used to symbolize a variety of hopes and dreams, including wishing for good fortune, requesting favorable weather and celebrating the life of a loved one, according to thelanternfest.com. Before the unleashing of lanterns, the event will feature live music, food trucks, balloon artists, s'mores and face painters. You can register for the event at thelanternfest.com. Each registrant will receive a lantern. The Lantern Fest begins Saturday, 3 p.m., at Utah Motorsports Camp, 512 Sheep Lane, Grantsville, $7-$50 (thelanternfest.com).

Conor Oberst

Best known as the mastermind behind the indie rock band Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst will be headlining the Eccles Theater this weekend. Oberst released his eighth studio album, “Salutations,” earlier this year. Oberst is also the leader of The Mystic Valley Band and is part of the indie/folk rock supergroup Monsters of Folk with M. Ward of She & Him, and Jim James of My Morning Jacket. Oberst will perform Sunday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Chinese Culture Week

Chinese culture is getting celebrated all over the Beehive State this weekend. Come watch painting/calligraphy demonstrations and performances from the Sichuan University Art Troupe, a group that incorporates traditional Chinese music and dance, as well as featuring the face-changing art form for which Sichuan Opera is known. Chinese Culture Week extends through Oct. 2, dates, times and locations vary, free (confucius-institute.utah.edu).

