Disney has brought together its three children’s networks together into a single app.

According to Variety, Disney has joined Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior into a single app called DisneyNow.

Previously, each network had its own app. Now, viewers will have full access to live stream shows from each of those stations using DisneyNow, as long as they have a subscription to each channel.

Rumors of Disney combining its channels into one app began earlier this year.

This app is different than the Disney streaming service coming out in 2019, which is meant to host a library of Disney movies and TV shows. This move caused Disney to opt out of its partnership with Netflix.

Meanwhile, Amazon is about offer a new channel just for children.

Amazon signed a new deal with Genius Brands and will offer the company’s exlcusive kids subscription channel, Kid Genius Cartoon Plus, to its 80 million Amazon Prime subscribers starting Sept. 28, according to MarketWatch. The channel will cost subscribers $3.99 per month.

Genius Brands Chief Executive Andy Heyward said in a letter that the new Kid Genius Cartoons Plus programs will supplement Amazon’s PBS Kids programming service, providing another option to help children of all ages foster learning.

The new channel offers shows such as “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club,” “Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab” and “Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.”

Parents Television Council President Tim Winters celebrated the move.

“By making these changes, Amazon would become a much more family-friendly environment for the growing legions of cord-cutting parents who are turning to streaming video services for their family entertainment needs,” Winters said. “Not only is this an important matter for Amazon’s family subscribers, but we believe it to be in Amazon’s strategic financial interest to do more to keep families interested in its service, and to its family market.”