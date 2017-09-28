We’ve got to make sure we contain the quarterback, especially when he’s running the ball and force him to throw it.

PROVO — When Utah State scored 61 points over the weekend at San Jose State, that performance certainly caught the attention of BYU’s defense.

The Cougars are expecting a major challenge from senior quarterback Kent Myers and the rest of the Aggie offense when BYU visits Utah State Friday.

“They have a lot of playmakers. Their running backs are very fast,” said BYU linebacker Butch Pau’u. “They can break away quickly in the open field. Their quarterback is a dual-threat quarterback. We have to make sure we lock everything down and that the quarterback doesn’t escape and make plays on his feet. We need to stop their run game. We believe our DBs will take care of their pass game.”

BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said Myers “looks more seasoned” than he did a year ago. “I think he’s really good this year and he’s playing with confidence,” he added.

The Cougars, meanwhile, are No. 113 in the country in pass efficiency defense.

“He’s a mobile quarterback. Their offense is fast-paced. They like to spread things out,” said linebacker Fred Warner. “They’ve got good wide receivers on the outside. They use them in different formations. They’ve got a good O-line. We’ve got to make sure we contain the quarterback, especially when he’s running the ball and force him to throw it.”

HOGE GETS ANOTHER YEAR: Notre Dame sophomore transfer Tristen Hoge has received a sixth year of eligibility.

BYU applied for a transfer waiver, which was approved by the NCAA. That means that the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman from Pocatello, Idaho, will have three years to play three after sitting out this season.

Hoge is the cousin of BYU quarterback Beau Hoge.

FACING USU’S DEFENSE: BYU is averaging 9.8 points per game and looking to break out against USU.

“They pressure quite a bit. We’ll have to be sound in protection, sound in the run game,” said offensive coordinator Ty Detmer. “They’ll give you a lot of looks, a lot of pressures. At this point for us, it’s not about what people are doing to us, it’s are we executing and doing what we’re supposed to do?”

BYU knows it needs to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals against the Aggies.

“A touchdown opposed to a field goal can really change the momentum of a game,” said quarterback Beau Hoge. “Obviously, that’s the plan versus Utah State, whether it’s me or Tanner (Mangum), to do our very best to score touchdowns early and get the ball rolling.”