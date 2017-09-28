SALT LAKE CITY — The full Senate confirmed former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. as U.S. ambassador to Russia on Thursday without a dissenting vote.

Huntsman's appointment moved quickly after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously approved him last week. Some senators want to get him to Moscow as quickly as possible.

Huntsman, former U.S. ambassador to China and Singapore, heads overseas at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Russia is as strained as it has been since perhaps the end of the Cold War. President Vladimir Putin recently expelled 755 U.S. diplomats from Russia in retaliation for Congress expanding sanctions on his country.

Also, ties between Russia and President Donald Trump and his campaign are the subject of multiple investigations, including by a special counsel appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice, former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Huntsman, 57, told the foreign relations panel last week that he is aware of the "profound responsibilities" that come with the job.

"Our relationship with Russia is among the most consequential and complex foreign policy challenges we face," he said "As a nuclear superpower and permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, we have no choice but to deal with Russia on a range of issues touching on global stability and security."

Russia continues to threaten stability in Europe, restricts the human rights of its people and disregards arms-control obligations, Huntsman said. There is no question, he said, that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and continues to interfere with democratic processes of U.S. allies.

Huntsman said he would advance American goals, including defeating ISIS, countering terrorism, upholding arms control and non-proliferation commitments, finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria and resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Huntsman's name for the critical diplomatic post first surfaced in March, and the White House acknowledged he was Trump's pick, though the president didn't formally nominate him until July.

A two-term Republican governor and 2012 presidential candidate, Huntsman has vast state, national and international government experience.

Huntsman served as U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and U.S. ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush. He also served as a U.S. trade representative in Asia. The Senate confirmed him for those posts without a single objection.

