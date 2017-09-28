MUSIC/DANCE

Zion Canyon Music Festival, Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m., Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly, Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$78.75 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Chaconne Klaverenga, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

FZF Piano Trio, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Parallax, Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$40 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Thriller,” Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $30 (weberstatetickets.com)

Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$199 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Bachata Fest, Sept. 29, 9 p.m., UCCU Center, UVU, Provo, $10, 18 and older, ID required (uccucenter.com)

Sublime with Rome and The Offspring, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$59.50 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Sichuan University Art Troupe, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., free, ticket required, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Conor Oberst, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Flute Choir, Oct. 2, 4 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., free (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Michael Chipman and Melinda Kirigin-Voss, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Thriller,” Oct. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $20-$30 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

BYU Choir Showcase, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $7 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Martin Beaver, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Carnival of the Animals,” Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, UVU, Orem, $15 for general, $10 for students, $5 for children (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

Cake, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $45-$70 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Academy Winds, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Brian Booth Quintet, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Fall Choral Showcase, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 E. 500 North, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for students, (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

“Sanctuary,” Oct. 5-7, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Thriller,” through Oct. 8, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $28-$40 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

GETTING OUT

Dog Days in the Gardens, Sept. 29-30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under and members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

NGA Northern States Championship, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-noon; Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Game Tyrant Expo, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 10 a.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $40-$150 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Sustainability Showcase, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Marriott Library Plaza, U., free (sustainability.utah.edu)

“Elvis Rocks Ogden," Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $8 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes,” Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.; and Oct. 1, 1 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen, Sept. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $17.50-$25 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Escalante Canyons Art Festival and Everett Ruess Days, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, times and locations vary, Escalante, prices vary (escalantecanyonsartfestival.org)

Sun Tunnels Community Meetup, Sept. 30, 1-4 p.m., Little Pigeon Road, Lucin, free (umfa.utah.edu)

Tom Carr: “Just a Ghost Hunter,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, free (801-852-6650 or provolibrary.com)

Chinese Cultural Week, through Oct. 2, dates, times and locations vary, free (confucius-institute.utah.edu)

Public Services Conference, Oct. 3-4, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., South Towne Expo Center, 9475 S. State, Sandy, $185-$285 (801-209-1051 or utah.apwa.net)

“Do You Speak Millennial: A Northern Utah Talent Symposium,” Oct. 4, 8 a.m.-noon, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, $35 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Gear Sale and Swap, Oct. 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Bell Tower Plaza, Student Union Building, WSU, Ogden, prices vary (weber.edu/outdoor)

American folk dance class, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free, ages 8 and older, classes offered at locations throughout the state (801-414-4723)

“Sacred Lands, Sacred Waters: A Bears Ears Discussion Panel," Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Impact Hub Salt Lake, 150 S. State, free (rdtutah.org)

Wasatch Speaker Series, Oct. 4-March 29, 2018, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $299-$599 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Forever Dead,” Sept. 29-Nov. 4, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Jekyll and Hyde,” Sept. 29-Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for general, $11-13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Jumpers,” Sept. 29-Oct. 7, dates and times vary, Noorda Regional Theatre, UVU, Orem, $8-$14 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

“A Tale of Two Cities,” Sept. 29-Oct. 28, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for general, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Catch Me If You Can,” Oct. 5-12, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1137 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Hello, Dolly!” Oct. 5-Nov. 18, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“She Loves Me,” Oct. 5-Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for general, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“War of the Worlds,” Oct. 5-28, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Awake and Sing,” Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 2 p.m., Caine Lyric Theatre, 28 W. Center, Logan, $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and youths ages 6-17, $8 for USU staff, free for USU students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (cca.usu.edu/theatre)

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$49, contains strong language, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Next to Normal,” Sept. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 30. 2 p.m.; Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $17 for students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Noises Off,” through Oct. 7, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“God’s Favorite,” Wasatch Theatre Company, through Oct. 8, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” through Oct. 14, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” through Oct. 15, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Newsies,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Tavern,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

COMEDY

Rob Lowe, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $52.50-$200, contains adult content according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Ryan Hamilton, Sept. 28-30, times vary, Wiseguys Comedy Club, The Gateway, 194 S. 400 West, $20 (801-532-5233 or wiseguyscomedy.com)

“One Man Star Wars Trilogy,” Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $20 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Mont Dutson, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $8 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“One-Man Star Wars,” Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20-$30 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for other students and youth under age 19 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“13th,” Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” Oct. 4-5, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $5 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Bridge on the River Kwai,” Oct. 2 and 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy and Cedar Stadium, 1040 Sage Drive, Cedar City, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Call Me Dad,” Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Cars,” Sept. 29, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Cataract Gold,” Sept. 29-Oct. 5, times vary, The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., $6.75-$9.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Cesar’s Last Fast,” Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Davis Building, Weber State University, Ogden, free (weber.edu)

“Gremlins,” Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (slcpl.org)

“Jerusalem,” Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Clark Planetarium, 110 S. 400 West, $36 for adults, $9 for students (slco.org/clark-planetarium)

Kid Flix Mix 1, Oct. 4, 4 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Laugh Clown Laugh,” Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Lost and Found,” Sept. 30, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Mully,” Oct. 3-5, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“No Game No Life: Zero,” Oct. 5 and 8, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Nosferatu,” Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Shepherd Union Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, free (weber.edu)

“Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., $10 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Please Don’t East the Daisies,” Oct. 3, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“See No Evil,” Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Spiral Jetty,” Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Art, U., free (umfa.utah.edu)

“Still Walking,” Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Tangled," Sept. 29-Oct. 5, times vary, select AMC Theatres, $5.99-$7.49 (amctheatres.com)

“Tonight She Comes,” Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$10 (cinemark.com)

“The Wanted 18,” Sept. 29, 7 p.m., First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City, 569 S. 1300 East, free (slcuu.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, C.R. Langille, author of “Terrence and the Magical Sword of Courage,” Sept. 29, 6 p.m.; Michele Hart, co-author of “Mental Health Emergencies: A Guide to Recognizing and Handling Mental Healthy Crises,” Sept. 30, 1 p.m.; and Jeff Call, author of “100 Things BYU Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die,” Oct. 5, 6 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Mark Ashurst-McGee, David W. Grua, Elizabeth Kuehn, Alexander L. Baugh and Brenden W. Rensink, editors of “The Joseph Smith Papers: Documents, Volume 6: February 1838-August 1839,” Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Deseret Book, 45 W. South Temple, Al Carraway, co-author of “Cheers to Eternity: What We’ve Learned on Dating and Marriage,” Sept. 30, 6 p.m. (801-328-8191 or alcarraway.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Paisley Rekdal, author of “The Broken Country,” and Dana Levin, author of “Banana Palace,” Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Darcey Rosenblatt, author of “Lost Boys,” Oct. 3, 7 p.m.; Philip Schaefer, author of “Bad Summon,” Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.; and Craig Harline, author of “A World Ablaze: The Rise of Martin Luther and the Birth of the Reformation,” Oct. 5, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Orem Public Library, 58 N. State, Orem, writing workshop with Matthew J. Kirby, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

Pioneer Book, 50 W. Center, Provo, poetry writing workshop, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., seating is limited (rockcanyonpoets.com)

Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive, Hikmet Sidney Loe, author of “The Spiral Jetty Encyclo: Exploring Robert Smithson’s Earthwork Through Time and Place,” Oct. 4, 7 p.m. (umfa.utah.edu/land-art)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, George Constantz, author of “Ice, Fire and Nutcrackers,” Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; and discussion with Madelyn Garret, Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Cooking Class with Sharon Liapis, Oct. 5, 3 p.m., Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Brinley Cummings, opening reception Oct. 2, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 1-31 (801-763-3070)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “The Golden Cage,” by Malicia Dominguez, opening reception Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; on display Sept. 28-Nov. 9 (801-594-8611)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Rebecca Klundt, Liberty Blake and Elise Ostraff and Justin Watson, opening reception Sept. 29, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 29-Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Kathy Hodgman; on display Oct. 2-31 (801-943-4636)

S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. Univesity Street, sculpture by Edgar Arceneaux, opening reception Sept. 28, 5 p.m. (law.utah.edu)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Altered States,” by Vincent Mattina; on display Sept. 29-Nov. 10 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art by Naomi Marine and Matt Kruback, through Nov. 10 (801-245-7270)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Art2Go,” by various artists and “Of Stone and Substance,” by E. Clark Marshall, through Oct. 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Reprise,” by Cary Griffiths, through Oct. 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images from Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, through Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, “Works on Paper,” by various artists, through Dec. 1 (801-589-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 18 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Flowing Imagination and Changes,” by Ryan Rue Allen, through Sept. 30 (801-594-8632)

The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande St., “Before I Die,” by Candy Chang, through September (801-456-0000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Ellen Baker, through Oct. 17 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Celebrating Phyllis Horne,” through Dec. 23 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Shared Artifacts,” by Andrea Henkels Heidinger, through Sept. 29 (801-594-8680)

Michael Berry Gallery, 163 E. 300 South, “art by Willamarie Huelskamp, through Oct. 14 (801-521-0243)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Oscar da Silva, through Sept. 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “March,” by Jann Haworth, through Oct. 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Heather Barron, Gerald Purdy and John Telford, through Oct. 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, photography by Tom Horton, through Oct. 8 (801-585-0556)

Redman Gallery, 1240 E. 2100 South, art by Anastasia Dukhannina, through Oct. 31 (801-201-2270)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by DesignArts Utah, through Oct. 20 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Things Lost to Time,” The City Library’s Special Collections, through Sept. 30; “Children’s Expression through Paintings,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 13; and “Builders,” by Laura Erekson Atkinson and “Microscopic Sovereign,” by Natalie Kaye Stallings, through Nov. 3 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., winners of the Skate Deck Challenge, through Oct. 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, art by Utah Native Americans, through Oct. 12 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018; and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Angie Player, through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Robert Ford and Deann Rex-Free, through Sept. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018 (801-422-8287)

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Gallery, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, art by Ann Pineda, through Oct. 28 (801-295-3618)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, art by Alice Hiatte, through Sept. 30 (435-673-4206)

Eccles Community Art Center, 2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, art by Doug Braithwaite and Yevgeniy Zolotsev, through Sept. 30 (801-392-6935)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Washed Up,” by Alejandro Duran; “Sustenance and Time,” by Jane Lindsay and inmates at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center; and “Blue Desert: Toward Antarctica,” by Geoff Pingree, through Sept. 29 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, Fall Salon by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, art by Kathy Puzey, through Dec. 2 (801-621-7595)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Nov. 4 (435-879-2254)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Legacy of Love: The Thread that Binds Us,” by Eletra Casadei, through Nov. 11 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Thunderbird Foundation Gallery, Maynard Dixon property, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, art by Louis Escobedo, through Oct. 31 (435-648-2653)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Creating Abstractions,” Tuesdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; glass fusion class, Tuesdays, Oct. 3-24, 6-9 p.m.; “Twilight Sketch and Draw,” Oct. 3, 5:30-8 p.m.; plein air painting workshop, Oct. 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; “Making Potter Together: Haunted Houses” for families, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-noon; and monotype printmaking class, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., prices vary (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

Utah Watercolor Society, Sons of Utah Pioneers Building, 3301 E. 2920 South, Millcreek, watercolorist Keiko Tanabe, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. (utahwatercolor.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes,” Sept. 28-29, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $20-$75 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

“Shakespeare Festival for Kids and Adults with Short Attention Spans,” through Sept. 30, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $7-$15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“From Here to There” and “It’s a Nano Word,” traveling exhibits, through Sept. 30, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Little Naturalist,” Oct. 2, 10-11 a.m., Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, $2, for children ages 3-5, registration required (swanerecocenter.org)

“Preschool Discovery Days: Busy Buzzy Bugs,” Oct. 4-5, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Amazing Arachnids,” Oct. 4, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“The Glorious Story Emporium,” Oct. 4-14, dates and times vary, ASL, Oct. 5, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $5-$8 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Preschool Class: It’s a Pumpkin Smash," Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per child, register online (801-584-4562 or hoglezoo.org)

Boolights, Oct. 6-27, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Bootober, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, origami, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, Taylor’s Traveling Troupe, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, a free screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Oct. 2, 7 p.m.; and Teen Read Month kickoff, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, virtual reality activity for teens, Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Tech Tuesday: Kid’s Minecraft,” Oct. 3, 4 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Harry Potter Potions” class for teens, Oct. 3, 4 p.m., registration required (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, zine class for teens, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.; and a community haunted house, Oct. 6, 2:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, “Orem Reads Family Program: Be a Tour Guide,” Oct. 3, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, a free screening of “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.; and “STEAM Friday: Pumpkin Geoboard” for children ages 8 and older, Oct. 6 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, origami craft, Oct. 4, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Yayoi Kusama inspired gourds, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.; and a Halloween craft, Oct. 5, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, zumba for kids, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.; and DrumBus, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Marvelous Makers: Fidget Busters,” Oct. 4, 5 p.m., registration required; and “Hands-on Microcontroller Lab” for teens, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Creating Spooky Music” for teens, Oct. 4, 5 p.m., registration required; and a Halloween 3-D print craft, Oct. 7, noon (801-524-8200)

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, melted crayon craft, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, “Minute to Win It” for teens, Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8640)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, button maker craft, Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, “Teen Lock-In: Great Pumpkin,” Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, “Halloween Escape the Room: The Witches Convention,” Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “How to be a Ghost Hunter,” Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, read with a dog, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read with a dog, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.; and “Escape the Room: Creepy Carnival.” Oct. 7, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, a free screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and crafts, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Perfect Your Deck,” Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, a pumpkin decorating contest for teens, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, recently opened in the historic 9th and 9th district. Owner and executive chef Matthew Lake, who established Alamexo Mexican Kitchen in downtown Salt Lake City, has created a more casual, family-friendly, Mexican market-style cantina, according to a news release. The cantina is led by general manager Susan Bouldin. Alamexo Cantina will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexo.com/cantina.

Even Stevens, 1346 E. Fort Union Blvd., recently opened in Cottonwood Heights. The craft sandwich shop started in downtown Salt Lake City and has expanded to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and soon, Texas, according to a news release. The Cottonwood Heights location will be open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit evenstevens.com for more information.

Rimmels, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, recently opened at the University Mall food court. Rimmels, with the tag line of the original German diner, was founded by two brothers and specializes in Turkish-style cuisine combined with German-style ingredients, according to a news release. The restaurant is open Monday-Staturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit facebook.com/eat.rimmels for more information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual Whole Pie To-Go Sale. Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of Marie Callender’s pies for $8.99, according to a news release. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information including a list of pies.

The Art Renewal Center, a nonprofit institution, is now accepting entries for the 13th International Art Renewal Center Salon competition. Entrants will compete for over $100,000 in cash awards, with more than 20 awards presented to artists, according to a news release. Awards in the competition will also be given to artists who place in these categories: animals, drawing, figurative, imaginative realism, landscape, plein-air paintings, portraiture, sculpture, still life. A list of winners and finalists will have their entries displayed on the ARC website and featured in the 13th International ARC Salon Catalogue. The entry period goes through Nov. 15. The cost for the first submission is $63 and $48 for each additional entry. The Springville Museum of Art will select one ARC Salon finalist from the state of Utah for each competition to receive an award, according to the news release. The gallery will also devote a wall in the museum to a an ARC artist. Visit arcsalon.org for more information and to apply.

Utah Division of Arts & Museums, 617 E. South Temple, is accepting entries for the annual statewide competition for visual artists, according to a news release. Artists ages 18 and older may submit one or two works of art. There is no entry free. Registration is open through Oct. 23. Registered artists can take their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., on Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The best in show will be awarded $1,000 and six juror’s awards will receive $600. Works will be displayed at the Rio Gallery Nov. 17, 2017-Jan. 12, 2018. For guidelines and registration, visit visualarts.utah.gov or call 801-245-7272.