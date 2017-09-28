WEST JORDAN — A man with self-admitted "anger issues" now faces several felony charges for allegedly shooting at a man he felt cut him off and didn't apologize well enough, according to court records.

Richard Lee Nebeker Sprunt Jr., 31, of Taylorsville, was charged in 3rd District Court Thursday with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sept. 21, a man headed to class at Salt Lake Community College said "he may have unintentionally" cutoff another vehicle, according to charging documents.

The driver of that vehicle, Sprunt, who told police "he has a history of anger management issues," said he "wanted to ram" the vehicle that cut him off, court records state. Instead, he followed the vehicle to the SLCC parking lot.

Sprunt got out his car and started yelling at the other driver who "apologized, then began walking to class," the charges state. Sprunt said he "became more upset" when the man did not "apologize to Sprunt's liking," according to court documents. Sprunt then caused about $750 worth of vandalism to the man's car, court documents state.

The car owner saw the scratches all over his hood and front passenger side of his car, and followed Sprunt as he drove to his apartment across the street, taking pictures of Sprunt's truck as he followed, according to the charges.

Sprunt said he became "enraged" when the man started taking pictures, so he punched the man in the face several times, told him "he had nothing to live for," and that he was going to shoot the man, before going into his apartment and coming out with a bolt-action rifle, the charges state.

Sprunt fired one shot at the man who started running, according to court documents. He heard a second shot fired in his direction as he ran, the charges state.

After barricading himself in his apartment, 4503 S. Redwood Road, police eventually got Sprunt to surrender and took him into custody.