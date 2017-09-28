CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Centrum Arena has a new name.

The university Thursday announced a $1.5 million, 10-year agreement with America First Credit Union that includes the naming rights to the arena. It will now be known as America First Events Center.

According to a statement from the university, the funds from the agreement will be used to support athletics and academic departments housed in the event center, as well as student scholarships.

The arena, which was built in 1985, features 5,300 seats, two large video boards and a concourse that leads directly to the Sharwan Smith Student Center.