SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will hold a bus operator hiring event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Murray Central Station, 5100 S. Cottonwood St.

Participants will be able to dine at visiting food trucks while learning about the benefits UTA has to offer. They’ll also be able to apply and interview on site.

Interested parties who can’t make the hiring event can apply at ride.utah.com.