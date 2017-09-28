WEST VALLEY CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is lifting fire restrictions on campfires, smoking, and cutting or welding in Box Elder, Rich, Tooele, Salt Lake and Utah counties effective Friday.

“The BLM appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during this summer’s fire restrictions,” Kevin Oliver, manger of the West Desert District, said in a statement. The following year-round fire restrictions will remain in effect:

• Target shooting of steel ammunition, including steel cores, tips or jackets from June 15 through Sept. 30 each year.

• Use or possession of exploding targets.

• Use of sky lanterns or aerial luminaries.

• Use of any tracer or incendiary ammunition.

• Use of any off-road vehicle that is not equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrester.

According to the statement, current moisture levels and cooler weather have reduced wildfire risks throughout Utah’s western desert, but fire officials still urge the public to be cautious.

For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention and fuels treatment projects, go to utahfireinfo.gov.