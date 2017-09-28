LOGAN — Utah State University’s Office of Research and Graduate Studies will present its sixth TEDxUSU event from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the newly renovated Daines Concert Hall.

This year’s theme is “Movement” and will include 11 speakers. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 the general public.

The technology, entertainment and design speakers include USU faculty, staff and one graduate student, along with two external speakers. All talks capture TED’s “ideas worth spreading” vision through the theme of movement and within each speaker's expertise. The short presentations will focus on education, politics, theater, space and other topics.

This year’s USU speakers are:

• Camille Litalien, who will discuss how the body can discover the world through senses, memories and emotions.

• Edd Hammill, who will explain how armed conflict in biodiverse hot spots impacts conservation efforts around the world.

• Pamela Martin, who will discuss how to discern trustworthy news in an information-centric world.

• Stephanie Borrie, who share her work on creating a model of entrainment for people with Parkinson’s disease.

• Curt Radford, who will discuss the way that movement translates to meaning in the world of a deaf person through sign language.

• Marissa Vigneault, who will talk about the political importance of cross-cultural art in today's world.

• Jason Spelbring, who will share his experiences teaching contact improvisation in theater. The method of storytelling uses movement by engaging every part of the body while acting.

• Jennifer Sinor, who will relate her experiences growing up as a military dependent to describe the harm of normalizing trauma and how it is possible to heal from "ordinary" trauma.

• Britany Chamberlain, a graduate student at USU, who will talk about her research creating propulsion systems for small satellites.

TEDxUSU speakers are nominated by their peers and chosen based on topic and speaking ability through an audition process. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to tedx.usu.edu.