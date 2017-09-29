SALT LAKE CITY — ​​Sicilia Pizza Kitchen in downtown Salt Lake City has a long list of speciality pizzas.

From the Chicken Napoli with chicken, ricotta cheese and veggies to the Buffalo with hot sauce, blue cheese and chicken, the pizzeria has a menu option to please just about any palate.

And according to the company’s website, the restaurant is committed to utilizing the finest ingredients possible and even imports some of its products.

We gave Sicilia Pizza Kitchen a 3 out of 6 slices.

Located at 35 W. Broadway, Sicilia Pizza Kitchen is within walking distance of many other downtown attractions, including the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, the Off Broadway Theatre and the Gallivan Center, making it an easy and convenient place to stop and grab some pizza.

When asked what their most popular pizzas are, the employee indicated that the Amori — a mixture of white and red sauce with chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, green peppers, pepperoncini and roma tomatoes — is always a favorite, so I ordered an 8-inch of that and an 8-inch Meat Lovers — pepperoni, Italian sausage and ham — for variety and was surprised at how quickly the food was ready.

The sauce on both pizzas was subtle and had a sweetness to it, and the cheese wasn’t overpowering. Both pizzas could have benefited from an extra minute or two in the oven, as the crust was on the doughy side.

The Meat Lovers had plenty of meat in each bite, and the Italian sausage had a nice spiciness to it that balanced the sweetness of the sauce.

But the Amori was undoubtedly the better of the two pizzas. It had a hint of spiciness to it as well but also had a lightness and freshness thanks to the plethora of veggies and peppers. The roma tomatoes in particular brought a needed acidity to the pie.

Although there isn’t much to the store itself by way of charm or theme, there were plenty of tables to choose from and a large window looking out onto the street to provide lots of natural light.

The pizza wasn’t out of this world but it was nonetheless tasty, up until the last two bites when I looked down at the Amori and saw a hair that was obviously not mine in the pizza, proving to be an unappetizing and unfortunate end to the meal.

Location: 35 W. Broadway

Price: $7.99-$8.99 for an 8-inch pizza and up to $20.00-$22.99 for an 18-inch

Slice score: 3 out of 6