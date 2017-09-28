OGDEN — House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and Sen. Jim Debakis, D-Salt Lake City, will discuss “Civility and Policy in Utah Politics” at noon, Monday, Oct. 9, in the Shepherd Union ballrooms.

The event, sponsored by the univeristy’s Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service, is open to all and includes a free lunch for anyone who RSVPs via email to walkerinstitute@weber.edu.

The forum also marks the first event under the leadership Robert Hunter, the institute’s new director.

“The title of the Walker Institute includes the words ‘public service,’” Hunter said in a statement. “In my opinion, the best public service any politician or political institution can perform is to treat other politicians and other political institutions with civility and respect. The Walker Institute’s goal is to create and build upon that atmosphere among the citizens and leaders of our community.”

Hunter stepped into the role as Walker Institute director after 17 years as president and CEO of United Way of Northern Utah. Among many responsibilities, he is a member of the Utah advisory committee for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, chairman of Weber Human Services, and a commissioner with the Weber County Housing Authority. Hunter formerly served as Wasatch Front Regional Council of Governments chairman, Weber County Commission chairman and Ogden city manager.

Hunter earned a bachelor's degree in art/visual communication-design from Weber State in 1968. He has also taught as an adjunct professor for 24 years in the departments of political science and communication.