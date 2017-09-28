ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is partnering with Utah’s Book Festival, sponsored by the Utah Humanities Council, to host a Tween Author Boot Camp, a writing conference for children 9 to 12 years old.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Gardener Center Ballroom, 225 S. 700 East.

The boot camp will feature classes that introduce attendees to the art of fiction writing. Frank L. Cole, a well-loved author and speaker at elementary schools across the nation, will deliver the keynote address. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with a book signing between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Cost of the conference is $30, which includes a backpack, notebook and lunch.

For more information or to register, go to tweenabc.com.