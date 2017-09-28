SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists that state Route 201 will close Friday night in West Valley City, and the ramp from westbound I-80 to the I-215 east belt will close in Parleys Canyon on Friday night through Monday morning.

According to UDOT, S.R. 201 will close in both directions between Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway as early as 9 p.m. During the closure, crews will demolish a temporary bridge on I-215 that was built so lanes could remain open during construction.

On Saturday morning, the road will reopen, but the freeway will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Redwood Road to Bangerter Highway. Workers will be repaving sections of the freeway, as well as several ramps at the I-215 and S.R. 201 interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as I-80. All lanes are scheduled to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

In addition, the ramp from westbound I-80 to the I-215 east belt will close in Parleys Canyon. The ramp is scheduled to close 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Crews are completing bridge maintenance work on the ramps over I-80 and I-215. Drivers will need to plan ahead and use alternates, or access I-215 at the south interchange in Murray.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app.